Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
Glenda Leonard Forse Obituary
Glenda Leonard Forse, 72, passed away surrounded by her loving family Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Glenda was a native and resident of Houma.

We invite family and friends and to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Glenda is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Forse; children, Robert and wife, Kim Pellegrin Rodrigue, Natalie Rodrigue Russo and husband, Jeff Russo, Todd Louis Rodrigue, Dawn Forse Johnston and husband, Wendell Johnston and Todd Forse and wife, Casey Forse; siblings, Meril Leonard Hebert and husband, Gene Hebert, Michael Leonard and wife, Sire Leonard, Judy Leonard Larpenter and husband, Steve Larpenter, Sybil Leonard and Elizabeth Leonard; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Antoinette Trahan Leonard; son, Billy Forse; siblings, Norman "Tookie" Leonard and his wife, Adrina Leonard, and Herbert Leonard.

Glenda loved spending time with the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her beloved pets, Spiffy, Gypsy, Pepe and recently Tippy.

She loved cooking for the family, gardening and being outdoors. She enjoyed camping with her loving husband and family.

We will miss you mom, granny, loving wife.

Arrangements by Chauvin Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
