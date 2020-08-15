1/1
Glenda Marie Jasper Holliday
Glenda Marie Jasper Holliday, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Brandie Holliday Moore (Gerard) and Kandie Holliday Price (Demetrius); stepdaughter, Nicole Allen; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, William Jasper Sr.; sister, Lucille Carter; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elza "Butch" Holliday Jr.; parents, Elijah and Thelma Verrett Jasper; brothers, Kermit Nash, Raymond Sr., Elijah, Jr. and Stewart Jasper Sr.; sisters, Cloteal Warren, Myrtle Aubert, Mary Davis, Martha Nash and Earline Carter; paternal grandparents, Ellis and Daisy Jenkins Jasper; and maternal grandparents, Eugene and Cloteal Moses McKay and Joseph Verrett.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
