Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Callais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Irvin Callais

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Irvin Callais Obituary
Glenn Irvin Callais, 65, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Rebecca Dome Callais; mother Marie Terrebone Rivera; son Glenn Irvin Callais Jr.; brothers Michael Paul Callais, Terry A. Rivera Sr. and Paul Callais IV; sister Bonnie Ann Callais Dubina.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Callais III and stepfather, Heriberto Rivera.

He was a kind and loving husband and father. He was loved and will be missed by all.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.