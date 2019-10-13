|
|
Glenn Irvin Callais, 65, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Rebecca Dome Callais; mother Marie Terrebone Rivera; son Glenn Irvin Callais Jr.; brothers Michael Paul Callais, Terry A. Rivera Sr. and Paul Callais IV; sister Bonnie Ann Callais Dubina.
He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Callais III and stepfather, Heriberto Rivera.
He was a kind and loving husband and father. He was loved and will be missed by all.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019