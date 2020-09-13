1/1
Glenn M. Ordoyne
Glenn M. Ordoyne, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Sept.11, 2020 at the age of 57.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept.18, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home with a service at 7 p.m.

He is survived by his two sons, Roland Ordoyne (Sara) and Bryan Ordoyne; grandson, Matthew Ordoyne; and siblings, Gayle Robichaux (Larry), Sylvia Boudreaux (Kevin), and Ricky Ordoyne (Shelly).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Ordoyne; parents, Roland and Norma Ordoyne; and brother, Ray Ordoyne (Leta).

He was a member of The Knights of Columbus and a parishioner and usher for Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
