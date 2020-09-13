Glenn M. Ordoyne, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Sept.11, 2020 at the age of 57.



Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept.18, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home with a service at 7 p.m.



He is survived by his two sons, Roland Ordoyne (Sara) and Bryan Ordoyne; grandson, Matthew Ordoyne; and siblings, Gayle Robichaux (Larry), Sylvia Boudreaux (Kevin), and Ricky Ordoyne (Shelly).



He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Ordoyne; parents, Roland and Norma Ordoyne; and brother, Ray Ordoyne (Leta).



He was a member of The Knights of Columbus and a parishioner and usher for Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



