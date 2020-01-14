|
|
Glenn Michial Brunette, 70, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Glenn is survived by his sisters, Sandra Brunette Picou (Robert), Linda Brunette Meyer and Donna Brunet (Jim Gast) of Columbia, Missouri; brother, Joe Brunette (Jie) of Los Lunas, New Mexico; and nieces, Tammy Chase, Angie Lewis and Katie Von Burgsdorff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Brunette Jr. and Genevieve Guidry Brunette.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Manor Nursing Home and the nurses and staff of St. Catherine's Hospice.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020