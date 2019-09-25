Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Glenn P. Martin Jr.

Glenn P. Martin Jr. Obituary
Glenn P. Martin Jr., 45, a resident and native of Pointe-Aux-Chene, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, with the memorial service to start at 6 p.m., at Vision Christian Center in Bourg.

He is survived by his wife, Summer Dupre Martin; daughters, Brelynn Nicole and Jenna Lynn Martin; parents, Glenn P. Sr. and Christine Hutchinson Martin; sister, Gaynell Landry (Audie); nieces, Kenzie Lirette (Austin) and Paityn Landry; and grandmother, Gaynell Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julius and Alberta Martin, and Joseph "Jack" Hutchinson.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
