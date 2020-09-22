Gloria Ann "Ms. G" Alex

Gloria Ann "Ms. G" Nelson Alex, 65, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Kilgore, TX, passed away peacefully at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road, Houma, LA 70360.Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.

She is survived by husband, Eugene Alex, Sr.; sons, Clemond Williams, Jamaud Smith, Eugene, Jr. and Andrew Alex; daughters, Katina W. Singleton, Traneka and Lameka Williams, Jalisa Smith and Charlonda Templeton; seventeen grandchildren; and brothers, Claude, Sr., Nolan, Al and Melvin Nelson, Craig and Louis Adams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Northern and Martha Nelson Jones.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



