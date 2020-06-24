Gloria Anne Bueche Eschete, 90, native and resident of Houma, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home, until funeral time at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.



She is survived by her daughters, Gwynne E. Pitre and husband Rickie, Donna E. Estrada and husband Joseph, and Fran E. Boquet and husband Carmen (Moe); grandchildren, Dr. Reed Pitre, Dr.Brant Pitre (Elizabeth), Blaine Pitre (Erin), Ryan Pitre, Byron Pitre (Shelly), Bryce Pitre (Corrine), Holly F. Potier (Derek), Sherrie F. Dupre (Michael), Marla F. Savoie (Nicholas), Candice B. Pitre (Patrick), Cal Boquet (Lindsay), and Courtney B. Bella (Tony); 29 great-grandchildren; and siblings Carol B. Eschete, Errol Bueche, and Mary Diane B. Theriot.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius (J.P.) Paul Eschete; parents, Lawrence J. and Stella Jackson Bueche; siblings, Marianne B. Whitney, Lawrence (BeBe) Bueche, Jr., F. Kenton Bueche, Winnie Mae B. Domangue, Jean Bueche (Sr. Marie Caroline), and Glenda B. Vice; and son-in-law, Raymond Paul Fanguy Jr.



She was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church and a former employee of Catholic Charities. She had a love for God's word and the studying of the Catholic religion. She enjoyed her family gatherings and gardening. She will be dearly missed.



The family would like to extend their greatest gratitude and thanks to the Suites at Sugarmill Point and Haydel Hospice for their professional care and love for our mother.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate mass intentions or donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1655 McGill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



