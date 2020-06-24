Gloria Anne (Bueche) Eschete
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Anne Bueche Eschete, 90, native and resident of Houma, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home, until funeral time at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Gwynne E. Pitre and husband Rickie, Donna E. Estrada and husband Joseph, and Fran E. Boquet and husband Carmen (Moe); grandchildren, Dr. Reed Pitre, Dr.Brant Pitre (Elizabeth), Blaine Pitre (Erin), Ryan Pitre, Byron Pitre (Shelly), Bryce Pitre (Corrine), Holly F. Potier (Derek), Sherrie F. Dupre (Michael), Marla F. Savoie (Nicholas), Candice B. Pitre (Patrick), Cal Boquet (Lindsay), and Courtney B. Bella (Tony); 29 great-grandchildren; and siblings Carol B. Eschete, Errol Bueche, and Mary Diane B. Theriot.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius (J.P.) Paul Eschete; parents, Lawrence J. and Stella Jackson Bueche; siblings, Marianne B. Whitney, Lawrence (BeBe) Bueche, Jr., F. Kenton Bueche, Winnie Mae B. Domangue, Jean Bueche (Sr. Marie Caroline), and Glenda B. Vice; and son-in-law, Raymond Paul Fanguy Jr.

She was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church and a former employee of Catholic Charities. She had a love for God's word and the studying of the Catholic religion. She enjoyed her family gatherings and gardening. She will be dearly missed.

The family would like to extend their greatest gratitude and thanks to the Suites at Sugarmill Point and Haydel Hospice for their professional care and love for our mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate mass intentions or donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1655 McGill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Burial
Holy Rosary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 24, 2020
Haydel Memorial Hospice staff and volunteers wish to express our condolences. Gloria loved hearing scripture and was such a blessing to me. We were honored that you allowed us to be a part of her journey. May God bless you with comfort and peace.
Chaplain Bob Eastwood
June 23, 2020
May God grant the family peace in this time of such sorrow. May the prayers of all your family and friends bring you comfort in your time of need.
Terry Authement
Friend
June 23, 2020
Dear Donna and Family, May God Bless and keep you all during this most difficult time in your lives. Your mother was a wonderful lady and loved you all so much. Sending my deepest sympathies and prayers to you all.
Love,
Carolyn (Dixon) Royder
Carolyn Royder
Friend
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nell Pitre Guidry
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved