Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Gloria Domangue
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II
Resources
Gloria Bazet Domangue, a native and lifelong resident of Houma, passed away Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. She was 97 years old on January 31, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II on Friday February 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Gloria is survived by three of her children; Edward J. Domangue, Jr. (Nancy), Susan M. Domangue and Julie D. Normington (Jeff); nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one sister, Ernestine B. Rhodes.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward. J. Domangue, Sr.; sons Kerry M. Domangue Sr. and Dwight P. Domangue Sr.; parents Ovide and Julia Prosperie Bazet; and one sister, Evelyn B. Trahan.

Gloria enjoyed music, sewing, gardening, traveling and cooking for her family. She will always be remembered for her glamorous looks, into her senior years.

The family wishes to thank all of her physicians, nurses, and caregivers over the last nine years of her life.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to MacDonnell Children's Services, 8326 E. Main Street, Houma, LA. 70363
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
