Gloria Boudreaux

Gloria Naquin Boudreaux, a native of Choupic, La., and a resident of Thibodaux, La., gained her angel wings on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 90.
Visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. The visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. with final respects at 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her loving children, Kathleen Blanchard (the late Gary Blanchard), Terry Boudreaux (Karen Lirette Boudreaux), David Boudreaux (Lesa Ohmer Boudreaux), Karen Boudreaux (Paula Bourgeois), and Mark Boudreaux; grandchildren, Brad Blanchard (Michelle Blanchard), Bryan Blanchard, Brent Boudreaux, Melissa B. Embry (James Embry), Colby Boudreaux, Seth Boudreaux, Kristy Dupuis (Curley Dupuis), and David Vicknair Jr. (Leslie Vicknair); great-grandchildren, Jacob Blanchard, Kale Blanchard, Taylor Blanchard, Caroline Blanchard, Kate Blanchard, Hudson Blanchard, Ethan Embry, Colton Embry, Rylie Dupuis, Carter Dupuis, Isabella Vicknair, and Madeline Vicknair; sister, Oredia Naquin Diaz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving canine companion, Cutie.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Russell H. Boudreaux Sr.; son, Russell "Bruh-Dee" Boudreaux Jr.; grandson, Brandon J. Boudreaux; parents, Sidney and Alcidia Naquin; brothers, J.D. Naquin, Louis Naquin, O'Neil Naquin, Clarence Naquin, and Joseph Naquin; sisters, Mae Aysene, Verna Melancon, and Loredia Hurd; and her companion of 27 years, Bernie Gros.
She dedicated her entire life to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of her family. She enjoyed family gatherings during the holidays and always cooked large meals. She was also a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW and a parishioner of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.
The family would like to extend their gratitude towards Bernie Gros' children, Mike (Margaret), Mildred, Joann and the late Johnny (Lisa) for their support and devotion. They would also like to thank the staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux in Gloria's name and honor.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.