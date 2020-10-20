Gloria Boudreaux Domangue

Bourg - Gloria Boudreaux Domangue, 80, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away surrounded by her family on October 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9 am to 11am, with Mass to start at 11 am, at St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Dupre, Rebecca Kramer (Whitney), Holly Hebert (Jonathan); grandchildren, Tyson Black (Lexie), Tyler Black, Rayme Black, Brooke Kramer, Bailey Kramer, Madison Hebert, Olivia Hebert, Preston Hebert; great grandchildren, Conner Black, Brody Black, Dayton Schwab, Maizy Schwab, and Felicity Murphy; siblings, Ralph Boudreaux, Jessie Boudreaux Sr. (Norma), Betty Adair, and Joyce Theriot (Wiltz); brother in law, Horace Thibodeaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Raymond P. Domangue; parents, Sophie Brien Boudreaux and Edward Boudreaux; siblings, Sylvia Thibodeaux and Madeline Boudreaux.

Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their care and support.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store