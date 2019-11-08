|
|
Gloria Boudreaux Theriot, 72, a native of Houma and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Nov. 11 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth J. Theriot; sons, Todd Theriot (Lisa), Kelly Theriot (Kelly) and Corky Theriot (Tammy); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Poole.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Sr. and Georgia Boudreaux.
Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed but remembered.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019