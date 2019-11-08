Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Boudreaux Theriot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Boudreaux Theriot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Boudreaux Theriot Obituary
Gloria Boudreaux Theriot, 72, a native of Houma and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Nov. 11 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth J. Theriot; sons, Todd Theriot (Lisa), Kelly Theriot (Kelly) and Corky Theriot (Tammy); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Poole.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Sr. and Georgia Boudreaux.
Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed but remembered.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -