Gloria Clark
Gloria Clark
Thibodaux - Gloria Clark departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Audubon Health and Rehab in Thibodaux, LA. She was 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church, 3659 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390 from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by her husband, Rev. Louis Clark; 2 sons, Tony (Andrea) and Corey Clark; 1 daughter, Allison Clark; 1 sister, Deloris Burrell; 3 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Essie Carr and Freddie Davis; step-father, Calvin Coulon; 1 brother, Freddie Davis. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
