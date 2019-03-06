Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria D. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria D. Davis Obituary
Gloria D. Davis departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at La Hacienda Nursing and Rehab in Houston, Texas. She was 78, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houston.

Visitation will be held from noon to religious services at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Donell Lee (Patricia) and Corey Lee; daughter, Jean Adams; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Phyllis Hawkins.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now