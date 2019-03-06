|
|
Gloria D. Davis departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at La Hacienda Nursing and Rehab in Houston, Texas. She was 78, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houston.
Visitation will be held from noon to religious services at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Donell Lee (Patricia) and Corey Lee; daughter, Jean Adams; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Phyllis Hawkins.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019