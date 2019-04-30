|
|
Gloria Elizabeth "Sissy" Bethancourt Reeves, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born Nov. 24, 1943, she was a native and current resident of Houma and a previous longtime resident of League City, Texas.
A visitation in her honor will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.
She is survived by her sisters, Karen Bethancourt Duplantis and husband, Novel; Sally Bethancourt Saltee; brother, Judge Randall "Randy" Bethancourt and wife Adrienne; sister-in-law, Jan Bethancourt; stepson, Chris Reeves; granddaughters, Reagan and Avery Reeves; nieces, Mary (Lonnie) Bourgeois, Susan Duplantis, Lee Ann (Eddie) LeRay, Cristy (Johnny) Crispino, Julie (Cory) Leonard and Brooke Bethancourt; nephews, Joey (Wendy) Bethancourt and Jeff Shuflin; great nieces and nephews, Justin Bourgeois, Megan Bourgeois, Ross Leray, Ian Crispino, Evan Crispino, Lauren Leonard, Allison Leonard and Cayden Bethancourt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill F. Reeves; parents, Arthur Jules Bethancourt and Marjorie J. Bethancourt; and brother, Arthur Joseph Bethancourt.
Sissy was sensitive, sweet, kind, loving, giving and faithful. She loved going to the beach, winning at the casino and being with family and friends. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019