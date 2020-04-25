|
Gloria Hebert passed away on April 23, 2020. She was a native of Point-Au-Chene and a long-time resident of Houma and Moss Bluff, most recently resided in the Lafayette area. A memorial service for Gloria Hebert will be held at a later date.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 71 years Lloyd Sr.; daughters, Aileen Rhodes and husband, Jimmy, Cheryl Ann Pitre and husband, Dana, Nanette Brunet and husband, Barry; sons, Eric Hebert and wife Sharel, Danny Hebert and wife, Lucie; daughter-in-law, Gay Hebert; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Bobby Rodrigue and Mack Rodrigue; and sisters, Betty Falgout and Judy Ritter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Nettie Rodrigue; brother, Butley "Butch" Rodrigue; and son, Lloyd Joseph Jr.
Gloria believed in faith, family, food and fun. She was a faithful Catholic and volunteered her time to Catholic Daughters, KC Ladies Auxillary, and Ladies Altar Society. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and was a member of St. Theodore Choir. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling the grandchildren.
She loved everything seafood especially boiled crabs and was famous for her oyster soup. She loved nothing more than dancing with her beloved husband every chance she had. She was an amazing woman and warrior and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020