Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Gloria Hebert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Hebert


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Hebert Obituary
Gloria Hebert passed away on April 23, 2020. She was a native of Point-Au-Chene and a long-time resident of Houma and Moss Bluff, most recently resided in the Lafayette area. A memorial service for Gloria Hebert will be held at a later date.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 71 years Lloyd Sr.; daughters, Aileen Rhodes and husband, Jimmy, Cheryl Ann Pitre and husband, Dana, Nanette Brunet and husband, Barry; sons, Eric Hebert and wife Sharel, Danny Hebert and wife, Lucie; daughter-in-law, Gay Hebert; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Bobby Rodrigue and Mack Rodrigue; and sisters, Betty Falgout and Judy Ritter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Nettie Rodrigue; brother, Butley "Butch" Rodrigue; and son, Lloyd Joseph Jr.

Gloria believed in faith, family, food and fun. She was a faithful Catholic and volunteered her time to Catholic Daughters, KC Ladies Auxillary, and Ladies Altar Society. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and was a member of St. Theodore Choir. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling the grandchildren.

She loved everything seafood especially boiled crabs and was famous for her oyster soup. She loved nothing more than dancing with her beloved husband every chance she had. She was an amazing woman and warrior and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now