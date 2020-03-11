Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Arceneaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Hebert Arceneaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Hebert Arceneaux Obituary
Gloria Hebert Arceneaux, 89, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on March 5, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Davis "Sonny" Arceneaux III and wife Shauna, and Russell Arceneaux and wife Jackie; daughters, Evelyn Hebert, Lorraine Jeffery and husband Rickie, and Susan Moss; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Arceneaux Jr.; son Michael Arceneaux; daughter Vickie Steib; parents Emile and Louise Bergeron Hebert; siblings Audrey Bascle, Andrew Hebert, Theresa Mayer, Archie Hebert, Dallas Hebert, Carroll Hebert and Azelie Bascle; grandson Christopher Steib; and great-grandson James Skeans.

A special note of appreciation to St. Joseph's Hospice Carpenter House in Lafayette for the love and compassion shown to our family during this difficult time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -