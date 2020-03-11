|
Gloria Hebert Arceneaux, 89, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on March 5, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Davis "Sonny" Arceneaux III and wife Shauna, and Russell Arceneaux and wife Jackie; daughters, Evelyn Hebert, Lorraine Jeffery and husband Rickie, and Susan Moss; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Arceneaux Jr.; son Michael Arceneaux; daughter Vickie Steib; parents Emile and Louise Bergeron Hebert; siblings Audrey Bascle, Andrew Hebert, Theresa Mayer, Archie Hebert, Dallas Hebert, Carroll Hebert and Azelie Bascle; grandson Christopher Steib; and great-grandson James Skeans.
A special note of appreciation to St. Joseph's Hospice Carpenter House in Lafayette for the love and compassion shown to our family during this difficult time.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020