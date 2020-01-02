|
|
Gloria Lee Lawson, a resident of Raceland, unexpectedly departed this life on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the age of 60.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 168 Brocato Lane in Raceland. Pastor Robert Pardo, officiating.
Burial in the Morristown Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her companion, Desi Ray Meely; sons, Quentin (Reerica) and Justin (Shawanda) Lawson; brothers, Johnell, Ronald (Holly) and Hubert Lawson Jr. (Donna), Frank (Aline) and Bernard Colerman (Yvonne); sisters, Doris Folse (Clarence), Barbara Harry, Gilda Owen (Kevin), Samanta Lawson, Jackie Harrison (Joe); Godchild, Frank Duncan; and grandchildren, Quenyia Smith, Zhane Lagard and JaQuez Lawson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cora and Hubert Lawson; and grandson, Justin Lawson, Jr.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020