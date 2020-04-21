Home

Gloria Mae Joseph, 79, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully at 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

No public arrangements will be conducted at this time. She will be interred in the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Raceland.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (JoAnne) and Wendell Chisley, and Zachary Joseph (Vonetta); stepchildren, Donald Williams (Jacqueline), Sandra F. Hutchinson (James) and Lisa J. Triggs (Austin); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, John and Warren Chisley (Rosalie); and sisters, Sedonia C. Smith, Delores C. Wyat (Gerald), Carolyn Chisley, Beverly C. Howard and Vivian Bradley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Joseph Sr.; sons, Jessie, Jr. and Darnell Joseph; daughter, Roxanne Joseph Lewis; parents, Warren and Edna Chisley; brother, Charlie Chisley; sisters, Gail Chisley and Mary Gray; and nieces Gwendolyn and Shaunquente Smith (Peaches).

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
