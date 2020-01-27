Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Walters-Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Mae Walters-Landry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Mae Walters-Landry Obituary
Gloria Mae Walters-Landry, 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Pleasantview Missionary Baptist Church, 434 Naquin Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Landry Sr.; sons, Robert Hudson IV and Keith Landry Jr. (Andrea); daughters, Shawanda H. Harden and Ashanti Hudson; four grandchildren; brothers, Cary (Rose), Lionel and Richard (Lisa) Walters; and sisters, Evelyn Walters, Mary (Lynn) Scott, Gail (Alvin) Moore and Debra Stovall.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Sr. and Doretha Tillman Walters.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -