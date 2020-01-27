|
|
Gloria Mae Walters-Landry, 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Pleasantview Missionary Baptist Church, 434 Naquin Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Landry Sr.; sons, Robert Hudson IV and Keith Landry Jr. (Andrea); daughters, Shawanda H. Harden and Ashanti Hudson; four grandchildren; brothers, Cary (Rose), Lionel and Richard (Lisa) Walters; and sisters, Evelyn Walters, Mary (Lynn) Scott, Gail (Alvin) Moore and Debra Stovall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Sr. and Doretha Tillman Walters.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020