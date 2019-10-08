|
|
Gloria Olivier Zeringue, 92, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m., with internment in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Gloria is survived by her loving grandchildren, Holly Boudreaux, and her children, Jordan Schouest and Taylor Schouest; Dana Bascle and husband Danny Bascle, and their children, Dylan Martin, Allie Bascle and Angele Bascle; William Fonseca and his son, Sean Fonseca; Dawn Voisin and husband, Jamie Voisin, and their children, Madison Voisin, Hunter Voisin, and Cole Voisin; and daughter-in-law, Helen Zeringue.
She is also survived by numerous loving brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Julia Olivier; children, Juleen Fonseca, Gwenette Ledet, and Ernest "Bud" Zeringue Jr.; Gloria's companion, Donald Gaidry; and sisters, Vella Mae "Teedy" Duplantis and Gerline "Cutsy" Eschete.
Gloria had a devotion to her faith and enjoyed attending Mass. She also enjoyed fishing, video poker, and spending time with her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Haydel Memorial Hospice.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019