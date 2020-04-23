|
Gloria Oncale Folse, 91, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Jayce Folse and Bret Folse (Tonya); grandchildren, Trevis and Calissa Folse; great-grandchildren, Jacob Folse and Collette Bruce; and sister, Peggy Daigle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Folse; son, Darrell Folse; parents, Harry J. and Elise Oncale; stepmother, Henrietta Richard Oncale; and siblings, Bruce Oncale and Jane Borne.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020