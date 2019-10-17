Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
8594 East Main St.
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
8594 East Main St.
Gloria S. Young Obituary
Gloria S. Young, 79, a native of Gibson and a resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with funeral to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 8594 East Main St. Burial to follow at Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Charles J. Young Jr. and Jermaine Willis; daughters, Patricia Young King and Janet Young Bonvillian; brother, Percy Smith; sister, Mamie Coleman; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Young Sr.; brothers, Oscar Harvey Smith, Emmitt H. Smith, Jr., Wilbert Smith, John Lynn Smith and Henry Smith; and sisters, Elvina Bessie Mosely, Mathilda Soloman and Evelyn Martin.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
