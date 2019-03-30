|
|
Gloria Theriot Pitre, 83, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away March 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, and will resume from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, with the celebration of Heaven's newest arrival at 12 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Urbin J. Pitre Jr.; children, Michael Pitre (Patti), Dena Pitre Beasley (Steven), Jennifer Pitre Frazier (Harvey), Kim Pitre Reese (Mark) and Shane Pitre (Darlene); brother, Raymond Theriot (Joyce); sister, Sylvia Foret; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joey Pitre; parents, Caliste Theriot and Stella Boudreaux; and brothers, Charles and Jimmy Theriot.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019