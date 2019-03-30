Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Theriot Pitre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Theriot Pitre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Theriot Pitre Obituary
Gloria Theriot Pitre, 83, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away March 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, and will resume from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, with the celebration of Heaven's newest arrival at 12 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Urbin J. Pitre Jr.; children, Michael Pitre (Patti), Dena Pitre Beasley (Steven), Jennifer Pitre Frazier (Harvey), Kim Pitre Reese (Mark) and Shane Pitre (Darlene); brother, Raymond Theriot (Joyce); sister, Sylvia Foret; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joey Pitre; parents, Caliste Theriot and Stella Boudreaux; and brothers, Charles and Jimmy Theriot.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now