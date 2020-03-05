|
After a brave fight during a brief illness, Gloria Turner Wallis died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was a resident of Houma and a native of Morgan City.
A wake service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave. in Morgan City. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Saint Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Gloria graduated from Southern University in Baton Rouge, in 1952 and taught second grade for 33 years in the Terrebonne Parish School District. She taught at Andrew Price and Schriever Elementary Schools. After retirement, Gloria was an avid supporter of Bayou Jaguars of Houma. She also served on the Boards of St. Lucy Child Development Center, Terrebonne Education Association Credit Union and Terrebonne Retired Teachers Association.
Gloria was united in Holy Matrimony to Lloyd Ervin Wallis in Morgan City. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Ramona N. Wallis and son, Donn Lloyd Wallis both of Houma. She is also survived by her brother, Donald G. Turner of Shreveport.
She leaves to cherish her memory: 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She is also survived by her stepchildren: Geraldine Wallis Simmons (late John Mark), Lloyd E. Wallis Jr. (June Marie) all of Houma; and Frederick Wallis (Michelle) of California.
She was a gifted baker known throughout Louisiana and parts unknown for pound cakes and tea cakes.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Hilda Turner; her husband, Lloyd E. Wallis Sr.; her brothers, Joseph Jr. and Roland Sr.; her maternal grandparents, Allen and Maggie Taylor Pharr; her paternal grandparents, Alexander J. and Luria Lacey Turner; and her beloved step-son, Charles Sr. (late Zellie Martin) Wallis.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020