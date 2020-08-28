1/1
Glorietta Marie (Liner) Lovell
1947 - 2020
Glorietta Marie Liner Lovell, 73, passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Glorietta was a native of Houma and a resident of Theriot.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Monday, Aug. 31, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until service time. Funeral services will begin at Chauvin Funeral Home at 12 noon, with burial following in St. Eloi Church Cemetery.

Glorietta is survived by her children, Wendy Lovell Leo and husband Keith, Russell Lovell, Mandy Lovell Folse and husband Chad, and Jared Lovell Sr. and wife Brandi; grandchildren, Kasilyn Leo, Kade Leo, Morgan Folse, Gracie Lovell, Jenna Lovell, and Jared Lovell Jr.; step-grandchildren, Lainie Waller, Keaton Kramer, and Quintin Dubois; brothers, Claude "Buddy" Liner Jr. and wife Judy, Christopher Liner and wife Shellen, Michael Liner Sr., Timothy Liner Sr. and wife Elaine, QuarnellLiner and wife Betty, and Gabriel Liner Sr. and wife Debra; sister, Mercedes Lirette and husband Jesse Sr.

She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Menville "Junior" Lovell Jr.; parents, Claude Liner Sr. and Gloria LaCoste Liner;and father-in-law, Menville "Smoky" Lovell Sr. and mother-in-law, Esther DeHart Lovell.

She is also preceded by numerous nieces and nephews, and in-laws.

Glorietta was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother to her family. She lived for her children and grandchildren; whom were her pride and joy. She was a very loving sister who would do anything to help her family.

In her free time she enjoyed, reading, spending time with family and friends; and playing Pokeno and Bonko.

Glorietta will be forever remembered, never forgotten; but always and forever loved by all the lives she has touched through her lifetime.

*Due to the CDC regulations and policy; family and friends attending Mrs. Lovell's visitation and services are required to bring and wear face mask coverings. The family thanks all for their understanding.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Memories & Condolences

August 26, 2020
We're praying for the family to get through this difficult time. Margaret & Jason Liner
Margaret & Jason Liner
Family
August 25, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss. She was an amazing person. Praying God helps you all get through this very difficult time.
Louise Liner Keller
Family
August 25, 2020
Such a sweet Lady, will truly miss her.
Bonnie Manning
Friend
