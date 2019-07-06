|
Glorina S. Callais, 92, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, with her loving family at her side.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday July 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Glorina is survived by her children; Linda (Jerry "Truck") Gisclair, Judy (Phillip) Plaisance, Laverne (Roy) Dantin Jr., Robert (Lorraine) Callais, and Keith Callais; grandchildren, Gretchen (Donny) Lerille, Andrea (Richie) Galjour, Kristy (Hugh) Cheramie, Scott (Erin) Plaisance, Julie (Donnie) Callais, Nicholas (Melinda) Dantin, Meagan (Luke) Newman, Travis (Kristie) Callais, Gavin (Tiffany) Callais, and Alexis Kiger; and great-grandchildren, Donny Jr. and Lindy Lerille, Justin and Jake Galjour, Victoria, Luke, and Tyler Cheramie, Alec and Matthew Plaisance, Elise and Emma Callais, Jude and Brett Dantin, Isabelle, Caroline, Olivia, and Luke Callais.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Viness Callais; parents, Valmont and Norida Gisclair St.Pierre; sister, Viella Rogers; brothers, Nolta St. Pierre and Richard St. Pierre; and two infant brothers.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Sacred Heart Ladies Altar Society, Holy Name Society, K of C Auxiliary and Crusin' Cajuns.
She loved gardening, working in her flower beds and dancing.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 6 to July 8, 2019