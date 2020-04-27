|
Glory Lee Duncan, 78, departed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
A graveside was held on Saturday, April 24, at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Juanita Walker and Tammy Duncan; brother, Roosevelt Randolph (Annie); sisters, Barbara King (Roosevelt), Janice Waller and Brenda Nora (Clarence); beloved friends, Lloyd Duncan and Edward Miller; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Waller and Henry Randolph; son, Lloyd Duncan Jr.; brothers, Welton, Clarence and Huey Randolph; and sisters, Evelyn King, Daisy Duncan, Lorain Waller, Carrie Smith and Bessie Baily.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020