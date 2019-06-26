|
Glynn D. Vallian, 61 a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services. Funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Larose.
Glynn is survived by his mother, Hattie Washington Vallian; father, Isaac Vallian Sr.; brothers and sisters, Isaac Vallian Jr., Angela Vallian, Brenda Vallian, and Ezola Vallian; and half-brothers and sisters, Melvin Ballard III, Everette Ballard, Michael Ballard, Jerry Ballard, John Ballard, and Kelson Streams.
He was preceded in death by his half-brother, Henry Ballard; and grandparents, Lawrence Washington Sr., Rebecca Johnson Washington, and Edolia Vallian.
Glynn was an avid fisherman, and better known as the neighborhood repairman.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 26 to June 27, 2019