Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Glynn Dean
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Dulac, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Dulac, LA
Glynn Dean


1969 - 2019
Glynn Dean Obituary
Glynn "BooBoo" Dean, 50, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019, at 6:01 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and resume on Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac, La., from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at Holy Family at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Glynn is survived by his loving wife, Carey Creppel Dean; daughter, Makinley Alexis Dean; stepchildren, Christina Fitch and husband Brandon, Anthony Verdin, Brittany Dean and husband Bam, Katie Verdin; nine grandchildren; sibling, Dena Foret and husband Richard, Roslyn Dean, Wilbert Dean Jr. and wife Rocky, Quentin Dean and wife Denise, Amber Breaux and husband Roy. Glynn is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Glynn was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Lois Gregoire Dean; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Marie Dean; maternal grandparents, Alex and Marie Gregoire; baby sister, Alexis Marie Dean.

Glynn was a very loyal, humble, kind and generous person to all his family and his many friends. He loved spoiling his wife and baby girl. He was a dedicated employee and loved his job and career. He proudly served his community in Dulac as a former volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed visiting the casino with family and friends. Glynn had a passion for photography and took many pictures of his family and friends and the places they visited. Glynn, "Captain Glynn," enjoyed skimming with his friends and family, "his bros" in their trawling boat. He enjoyed the time spent skimming the bayous of Terrebonne Parish. He was dedicated to faith and family and this was his priority and his goals. If they were happy he was happy. "Let go and let God" was a favorite saying of his and words he faithfully lived by.

Glynn's family will remember him for his kindness and love. His memory will live on in the stories they tell of him to his children and grandchildren. He will never be forgotten; but will always be loved and remembered.

The family would like to thank University Medical Center and their staff for all the love, care and attention they give to Glynn and our family.

"If you have it on your mind; put it in your heart…" ---Glynn Dean.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
