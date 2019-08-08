|
Glynn Paul Pitre, age 61, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until service time. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at later date. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bayou Blue Hall, 2221 Bayou Blue Road.
Glynn is survived by his wife of 39 years, Angela Rodrigue Pitre; children, Kellie Pitre Hebert and husband Harry Hebert III, Colleen Pitre Mey and husband Harry Mey IV, Carolyn Pitre Hebert and fiance Ryan Clavier and Kenneth Joseph Pitre and wife Lauren C. Pitre; brothers, Eustice "EJ" Pitre Jr., Rickie Pitre and Steve Pitre; sisters, Eurma Landry, Dorthy "Dot" Pitre, Joyce Carson, Barbara Arceneaux, Rosemary Pitre and Lisa Foret; grandchildren, Blake Sharp, Trey Hebert, Jayce Hebert, Landen Hebert, Emerson Pitre, Harry Mey V and Penelope Pitre; and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eustice John Pitre Sr. and Rose Marie Kreamer Pitre; son, Matthew Louis Pitre; brothers, Kenneth Pitre and Allen Pitre. Glynn was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend that will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who were blessed to know him.
He worked and retired from Haliburton after 27 years of service. He loved his pasture, horses, tractors and his farm. He owned and operated both Lil' Acres Farm and Trade, LLC and Tractor for Hire, LLC. He enjoyed sitting in his recliner with his grandchildren, drinking "Diamond" Coke, and eating his brisket.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019