Glynn Paul Rivere passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, after a long struggle with COPD and emphysema. He was born on February 10, 1947, in White Castle, Louisiana and was a longtime resident of Thibodaux.
After graduating from White Castle High in 1966, he attended Nicholls State University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and a Master of Arts in Special Education. He taught learning disabled students at several different vocational and special-ed schools, and also was a part time Ag teacher before retiring in 2002.
Glynn was an avid walker and loved to listen to music and dance. He also loved caring for his plants and loved helping other people with their gardens. He had several close friends in Thibodaux and was so grateful to all of them for their help over the years. A very special group of friends from Thibodaux wishes to thank him for his service and dedication to the community.
Glynn was the oldest of five children, survived by his brothers, Allen "Dottie" Rivere (Martha), Randy Rivere (Henry Landry); and sisters, Carol Rivere and Marlene Rivere Ourso (Glen).
He is also survived by his nephews, Scott and Brad; nieces Allison and Valerie; great-nephews Mason and Brendon and great-nieces Abigail, Eloise and Teresa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Theresa Rivere.
Glynn decided a long ago to donate his body to LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in White Castle.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, especially Dr. Patten and Dr. Soignet, and the caring staff of Journey Hospice from Houma and the Assumption HCR. Rest in Peace, our Brother.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 4 to July 5, 2019