Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christian Love Fellowship Outreach Church
460 Legion Drive
Marksville, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Christian Love Fellowship Outreach Church
460 Legion Drive
Marksville, LA
Gordon McKay Austin


1959 - 2020
Gordon McKay Austin Obituary
Gordon McKay Austin, 60, a native of Marksville and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:33 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

A visitation will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Christian Love Fellowship Outreach Church, 460 Legion Drive in Marksville. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Connie Lewis Austin; sons Elijah Bradley and Tyler Watson; daughters Lakisha Lewis and Kristen Austin; five grandchildren; brothers Kenneth, Andre, Jacoby and John Austin Jr.; and sisters Caroline Taylor and Rochelle Friels.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Austin, Sr. and Geraldine Martin Wiggins (Joe); brother Derrick Martin; and sisters Carmelita Villavasso and Linda Williams.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
