Grace A. LeBlanc Obituary
Grace A. LeBlanc, a native and resident of Bruly St. Vincent, LA passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the age of 95.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Landry's Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Armand LeBlanc (Diana); grandson, Lee LeBlanc; granddaughter, Laura Curry (Wendell); brother, Lee Roy Albarado; sister, Genieve Besson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix E. LeBlanc; parents, Ferdinand Albarado and Lydia Coupel Albarado; brothers, Alex Albarado and Joseph Alabarado; and sisters, Shirley Blanchard and Elzie Rivere.

She enjoyed her time playing bingo and the casinos, as well as dancing. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
