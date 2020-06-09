Grace Delaune Gros
Grace Delaune Gros, 88, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. The burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Napoleonville.

She is survived by children, Ervin "Boogie" Gros and wife, Patty, Jane G. Gaudet and husband, Calvin, Margaret G. Himel and husband, Oscar Jr., Donald Gros and wife, Melissa, and Bruce Gros and wife, Wendy; brothers, Merlin and Johnny Delaune; brother-in-law, Jean Gros and wife, Ella Mae; daughter-in-law, Charlene Acosta Gros; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Julianne Delaune; husband of 71 years, Adam Gros Sr.; sons, Adam Gros Jr. and Ricky Gros.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home
315 Franklin St
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-6535
