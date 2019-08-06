Home

Our beloved mother, Grace Hebert, 87, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. She was a native of New Orleans and resident of Thibodaux. She was a classical dancer, dance instructor and New Orleans tour guide.

Grace is survived by her four daughters, Catrice Hebert, Cheryl Clement and husband, Glenn, Cherisse Clement and husband, Roland, and Cindy Pitre and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Misti Clement. Dylan Clement, Dustin Clement, Ross Clement, Jessica Bullock and Jordan Bullock; ten great-grandchildren; and grand cat, Toot.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Ray Hebert; father, Anthony Greco; mother, Mary Greco; and grandchildren, Jake Clement and Beau Bullock.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the memorial service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at House of Prayer Church in Thibodaux.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
