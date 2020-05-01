Home

Greg Arabie Obituary
Greg Arabie, 41, a native of Cut Off and a resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Sunday, April, 26, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Beverly Arabie; companion, Katie Stein and family; brother, Garrett Arabie (Jill); and nieces, Madelin and Claire.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Uray and Esther Arabie and Ernest Sr. and Evelyn Theriot.

Greg was loving, kind and generous to family and friends. His kindness and generosity extended to strangers as well. He was always ready to give a smile and tell a joke. He loved to watch sports and was an avid Saints and LSU fan. At a young age he developed a talent for cooking and especially enjoyed having crab and crawfish boils with family, friends and fellow workers.

Special thanks to OMI and everyone who has reached out with expressions of sympathy and prayers.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020
