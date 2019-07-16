Home

Gregory Hamner Coyle Obituary
Gregory Hamner Coyle, age 62, passed away Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, in his home in Lafayette. Honoring Gregory's memory are his wife, Michelle; two daughters, Catherine Coyle and Courtney Coyle McManus; son-in law, Tom McManus; and granddaughter, Sydney McManus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Pearl Coyle, of Houma.

He is survived by his brother, Randy Coyle; sisters, Mary Coyle Roden and Marcella Coyle England; and his nephew, Christopher Coyle.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Holy Cross Church in Lafayette.

Gregory's family would like to thank his friends, family and caregivers for their support throughout his journey with Alzheimer's disease.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma, University of Louisiana at Lafayette's School of Engineering or the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Martin & Castille Funeral Home-Southside, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 16 to July 17, 2019
