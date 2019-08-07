Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Gregory Paul Duplantis Obituary
Gregory Paul Duplantis, 61, a native and resident of Houma passed away at 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday Aug., 10, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A religious service will take place at the funeral home at 2 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Zachary Edward Duplantis; brothers, Iry Duplantis (Debbie), and Patrick Duplantis (Deborah); sister, Sonja Saucier (Lynn); grandchildren, Kane and Klaire Duplantis; godchildren, Jeremy Spry, Lyndsay Duplantis, Liza Marcel, Meagan Pierron, and Westyn Spry; and 16 nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Iry Duplantis Sr. and Mary Duplantis Bennett; and sister, Myra Fontana.

Gregory was employed by A E L Trucking as a truck driver and a salesman for Life Vantage. He was an avid sports fan, with his favorite teams being the New Orleans Saints and LSU, and of course his beloved team, the Lumberjacks. His love of family was always the most precious thing to him. He was blessed with so many forever friends from coast to coast. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to assist in funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
