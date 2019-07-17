|
Gretchen Gisclair Lerille, age 52, a resident of Larose, passed away on July 16, 2019, with her loving family at her side.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Gretchen is survived by her husband of 29 years, Donny J. Lerille Sr.; son, Donny "T-Don" Lerille Jr.; daughter, Lindy Lerille; parents, Jerry "Truck" and Linda Callais Gisclair; grandmother, Nita Gisclair; sisters, Andrea (Richie) G. Galjour, and Kristy (Hugh) G. Cheramie; and godchildren, Sugar Lerille, Justin Galjour and Luke Cheramie.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Viness and Glorina Callais and Layman Gisclair.
Gretchen loved her husband and children with all her heart.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019