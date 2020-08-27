Grover Smith Sr., 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 2:09 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.



He is survived by sons, Michael, Charles, Warren, Timothy, Grover and Jason Boyd; daughters, Genell and Quindolyn Boyd; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Bobb, Edward and Fletcher Jackson, and John Locke (Maria); sister, Ruth Mallard Jackson; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his companion, Patricia Hanzy Boyd; son, Henry Issac Boyd; grandson, James Woodside, IV; parents, Henry Smith and Ella Jackson; brothers, Lee and Joe Bobb; and sisters, Linda Bobb and Sandy Ryce.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



