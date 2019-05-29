Home

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Gus J. "Paul" Pitre Jr.

Gus "Paul" J. Pitre Jr., 65, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time Friday May 31, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, with cremation to follow.

Gus is survived by his son, Matthew J. Pitre and Matthew's mother, Mona Guidry Pitre; stepson, James Bourg; godchild he raised as his own, Tara Danos; sisters, Ethel Hebert, Laura Pitre and Stella Hebert; and two step-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents, Gustave J. Sr. and Rita Naquin Pitre; and brother, Otis Pitre Sr.
Gus enjoyed car racing and fishing. He was a jack of all trades. He never met a stranger.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 29 to May 30, 2019
