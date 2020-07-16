1/1
Gustavia Johnson Charles
Gustavia Johnson Charles, 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Funeral services are private. A walk-through viewing will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at St. Luke Baptist Church 1098 Bayou Dularge Road in Houma, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Rinard and Benjamin Charles, III. (Tremaine); daughters, Cheryl Banks (Ernest), Jennea Smith (Corey), and Pamela Charles; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Nathaniel, Robert and Theodore Green; sister, JoAnn Alvis; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Charles Jr.; parents, Abe Johnson and Doretha Riley Green (Samuel, Sr.); brothers, John Wayne and Samuel Green Sr.; and grandparents, Joseph and Ruth Riley.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
JUL
18
Viewing
11:00 - 11:30 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
