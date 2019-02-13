Home

Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd. P.O. Box 470
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Thibodaux, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Thibodaux, LA
Guy Gerardus Jones Obituary
Guy Gerardus "Jerry" Jones, 75, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, accepted God's invitation to everlasting life. Jerry was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He worked in public service as a District Administrator for Probation and Parole.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Jason Gerardus Jones Sr. (Jennifer) and Katherine Elizabeth Jones (Vincent Distefano III); grandchildren, Lauren Katherine Barrios, Tyler Francis Barrios, Maria Kathleen Barrios, Jason Gerardus "J.J." Jones Jr., Anna Claire Jones and Lane Michael Jones; sisters, Ann Daigle (Leslie) and Alice Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Fleming Jones; his parents, James Claude "Casey" Jones and Merle Johnston Jones; brothers, James Claude "Jimmy" Jones, and John Johnston "Johnny" Jones; his father-in law, Robert Jules Fleming; mother-in-law, Betty Harvey Fleming; and sisters-in-law, Roberta Fleming Boudreaux, Beverly Fauntlery Jones, and Frances Gibbens Jones; and brother-in-law, Troy William Thompson Jr.

Jerry was happiest when surrounded by his grandchildren. He loved watching them play sports and seeing them succeed in school. He also loved his weekly visits with his two sisters. He instilled in his children a love for family, fishing, friendly competition, hard work, loyalty and genuine kindness. Most people would say they have never met a nicer man.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
