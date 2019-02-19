|
Guy Louie Harvey, 75, died at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born January 16, 1944, he was a native of Raceland and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, at Ordoyne Funeral Home and will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, February 21, at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cynthia Boudreaux Harvey; daughters, Kay H. (Charlie) Melancon, and Beth H. (Emile) Geneux; grandchildren, Noah Melancon, Grace Melancon, Ella Melancon, Henry Melancon, Evelyn Geneux, Emmy Geneux, Georgia Geneux, and Annabeth Geneux; and brother, Donald (Elsie) Harvey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavell and Reata Harvey; and sister, Brenda Madeira.
He played college football at USL, where he received his Master's degree in Education. He remained in contact with his teammates and friends throughout the years.
He impacted numerous lives during his time at Thibodaux High School as a coach, teacher and principal until his retirement in 2002, a career spanning 33 years.
After retirement, he remained actively involved in Thibodaux High School's Student Council as well as the Louisiana Association of Student Councils, routinely attending local, state, regional and national conventions.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and spending quality time with his grandchildren, and in recent years, became very involved with his family's genealogy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be to the Guy Harvey Memorial Fund at Hancock Whitney Bank for future allocation to scholarship and leadership endeavors.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019