Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Ann Ledet Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Ann Ledet Wallace Obituary
Gwendolyn Ann Ledet Wallace, 77, a native of Houma and resident of Bogue Chitto, Miss., passed away on Friday, May 15.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Terry M. Wallace, Sr.; four children, Terry Wallace, Jr. and wife, Kelly, David Wallace, Kayla Wallace Fornof and husband, Col. Terrence Fornof, and Monica Wallace; six grandchildren, Justin Fornof, Capt. Alexander Fornof (Rachel), Candice Vicknair (Eric), Victoria Wallace, Michael Wallace, Leyla Lewis; and one great-grandchild, Landon Parfait.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Ledet and Rosalie Pye Ledet; her brother, Daniel Ledet; and her in-laws, Vernon Wallace Sr. and Virginia Toups Wallace.

Gwen was a retired school teacher's aid for Terrebonne Parrish School Board for 20 years.

No arrangements have been made at this time.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -