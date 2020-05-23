|
|
Gwendolyn Ann Ledet Wallace, 77, a native of Houma and resident of Bogue Chitto, Miss., passed away on Friday, May 15.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Terry M. Wallace, Sr.; four children, Terry Wallace, Jr. and wife, Kelly, David Wallace, Kayla Wallace Fornof and husband, Col. Terrence Fornof, and Monica Wallace; six grandchildren, Justin Fornof, Capt. Alexander Fornof (Rachel), Candice Vicknair (Eric), Victoria Wallace, Michael Wallace, Leyla Lewis; and one great-grandchild, Landon Parfait.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Ledet and Rosalie Pye Ledet; her brother, Daniel Ledet; and her in-laws, Vernon Wallace Sr. and Virginia Toups Wallace.
Gwen was a retired school teacher's aid for Terrebonne Parrish School Board for 20 years.
No arrangements have been made at this time.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 25, 2020