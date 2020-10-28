Gwendolyn Butler Delco

Terrebonne Parish - Gwendolyn Butler Delco, 67, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2424 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph Lee Delco, Jr. and Nickolas Delco; five grandchildren; brothers, Thomas and Eddie Butler, Jr.; sisters, Betty Lewis, Nelwyn Netter, Judy Gwin and Virginia Starks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Cora Jackson Butler; sisters, Emily Butler and Mildred Swan.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



