Gwendolyn Lois Tucker
Thibodaux - Gwendolyn Lois Tucker departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Thibodaux Healthcare. She was 79 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Interment private. Survived by her son, Lance Tucker (Latitia); 2 daughters, Mokeda Tucker and Hannah Carcisse; 4 sisters, Karen Irving, Veronica Duncan, Darlene Perry (Calvin) and Eva Triplett (Nathian); 2 brothers, Edward Tucker (Sandra) and Thomas Tucker; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Onedia Tucker; sister, Constance Arnold. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
