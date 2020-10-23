1/1
Gwendolyn Lois Tucker
Gwendolyn Lois Tucker
Thibodaux - Gwendolyn Lois Tucker departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Thibodaux Healthcare. She was 79 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Interment private. Survived by her son, Lance Tucker (Latitia); 2 daughters, Mokeda Tucker and Hannah Carcisse; 4 sisters, Karen Irving, Veronica Duncan, Darlene Perry (Calvin) and Eva Triplett (Nathian); 2 brothers, Edward Tucker (Sandra) and Thomas Tucker; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Onedia Tucker; sister, Constance Arnold. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
