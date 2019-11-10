Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Houma
4863 W. Park, Ave.
Houma, LA
Hadenia Allen Obituary
Hadenia "DeeDee" Whatley Allen died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2019, in Houma. She was 81.

DeeDee is survived by her children, Hilery "Dena" Allen Sirpis of Alexandria, Virginia; and Donald Jesse Allen Jr. of Houma; son-in-law Alexander Sirpis; her grandchildren, Kate Allen Sirpis, Hayden Alexander Sirpis and Laney Elizabeth Allen; and her sister, Lana Whatley.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

A memorial service has been scheduled at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 at First Baptist Church of Houma, 4863 W. Park, Ave. in Houma.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to TARC, 1 McCord Road, Houma, LA 70363.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
